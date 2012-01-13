More than 200 litres of oil, hand tools and a CD system have been stolen from vehicles owned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Humberside Police said the theft had taken place some time between 20:30 GMT on Monday and 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.

It said oil had been siphoned from a number of council owned vehicles.

Officers believe thieves drove to the council's depot on Main Road, Skirlaugh, and scaled fencing to get access into the premises.

'Increase security'

In a statement, Nigel Rowe, the group manager of transportation services at the council, said: "The council has suffered a number of thefts recently where public property has been stolen.

"These thefts, which in reality are from all council tax payers, are being taken very seriously and a number of measures have already been taken to try and increase security.

"Despite that, it is imperative that the people who are undertaking these deeds are caught and stopped from not only the thefts, but the vandalism which accompanies these acts."

Police have appealed for witnesses.