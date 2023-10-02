Vandals strike at Worcester adult respite centre
- Published
Staff at a respite centre for adults with learning difficulties have been left in tears after vandals ruined the first day in new premises.
Building windows were smashed and minibuses "wrecked" at The Myriad Centre on Goodrest Close, Worcester.
Staff said they were "absolutely devastated" to have been targeted after discovering the damage at 07:00 BST on Monday.
West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.
Richard Whateley, centre CEO, said vandals had "completely wrecked" two of the centre's purpose-built minibuses used to transport people for care.
Staff had just moved into the new building, which faced being temporarily closed for the next few days while new vehicles were found and damage repaired.
"What it meant this morning was that we couldn't run our service," Mr Whateley said on Monday.
"It's devastating for us and it's devastating for the families."
Keith Beck, transport manager, found a smashed windscreen on arrival to the site. Vehicle tyres were also slashed.
"How on earth people can do that when we've got a sign on the vehicle there saying we deal with people with disabilities," he said.
"The [people that did this are] the lowest of the lowest. I know it sounds soppy, but I had a tear or two because I know the impact this is going to have on our clients."
Mr Beck said about 16 people who required respite care relied on the centre's services.
"It is their way, really, of trying to live a normal life," he explained. "All of them, bar two, are in wheelchairs."
The centre is appealing for donations for help online.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk