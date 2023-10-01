Plans to reopen Herefordshire railway station shelved
- Published
Plans to reopen a railway station in Herefordshire that closed more than 60 years ago have been shelved.
Pontrilas station, on the Hereford to Abergavenny line, was shut in 1958 after being used for almost a century.
Plans to reopen it had been backed by a previous Herefordshire Council administration and Conservative MP Jesse Norman.
Leaders on the local authority, however, said it would represent "poor value for money".
Conservative councillor Philip Price said the project would create an additional financial risk for the authority.
"I would be unwilling to saddle the council with the additional financial risk that building a new station would present at this time," he said.
"It is likely that the scheme will not create additional capacity but will simply transfer journeys from other stations or the bus network."
Mr Norman has been approached for comment.
