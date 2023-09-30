Herefordshire festival celebrates apple heritage
Herefordshire's historic connections with apples and the cider industry are to be celebrated in a 16-day festival featuring live music and other activities.
AppleFest has been held for several years in Hereford with hundreds attending activities in 2022.
This year's event launches on Saturday with ciders and apple juice on offer alongside live performances.
Herefordshire is renowned for its orchard heritage.
Cider has been produced in the county for hundreds of years, starting on farms before moving to factory production from the 19th Century.
Herefordshire is still known as one of the best cider-producing areas in the world, the county council said.
Events on Saturday in High Town, Hereford, will also include free children's activities and a market.
