Plans for Evesham walking and cycling bridge submitted
- Published
Plans for a new walking and cycling bridge have been submitted by Worcestershire County Council.
The new bridge would would be built across the River Avon in Evesham in a bid to encourage more people to leave their cars at home.
The council said it would provide a "safe, direct and comfortable route" from Pershore Road towards Evesham Leisure Centre.
It was first proposed in 2014, but has faced delays over funding.
The location of the new bridge would be roughly midway between the existing Abbey Bridge and the Hampton ferry crossing.
A statement included with the application said: "The existing pedestrian and cycle connection between Hampton and Evesham requires users to travel along Pershore Road and pass over the Abbey Road bridge which is approximately 650 metres downstream.
"The highly trafficked Pershore Road currently has a low level of active travel users due to the lack of provision of cycling facilities and narrow pedestrian footpaths."
The idea for a new bridge was first put forward as part of developer Bellway's plan to build hundreds of homes in Hampton in 2014 with the firm expected to foot much of the bill.
But delays were caused by years of negotiations between the developer and the county council over paying for the bridge.
The council said the bridge would also help tackle congestion problems in Evesham, improve journey times and improve air quality by providing an alternative to driving for short journeys.
