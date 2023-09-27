Malvern woman, 86, wing walks in memory of daughter
An 86-year-old woman has taken to the skies in a wing walk to raise money in memory of her daughter.
Audrey Harris, from Malvern in Worcestershire, took on the daring feat in aid of the Fitzroy charity, which cared for her daughter Angie.
So far she has raised almost £3,000 through the challenge, achieved with the help of AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.
She said the walk was "so exciting".
Angie, who was disabled, died earlier this year from Covid-19 and had been supported during her life by Fitzroy, which provides support services for adults with learning disabilities, autism and complex mental health support needs.
"I wanted to pay them back for 30 years of looking after her in a way that was wonderful," Mrs Harris said.
Of her efforts, David Barrell, lead formation wing-walking pilot, said: "I think it is fantastic. It demonstrates that people of that age can do these sorts of things. It is a tremendous experience anyway."
Mrs Harris flew on top of a 1943 Boeing Steerman, and was in the air for 10 minutes, reaching heights of 700ft and speeds of 100mph.
Mrs Harris's other daughter, Tania Charles, said: "I'm so proud of her.
"She's just been fantastic and very brave and done it in memory of my sister Angie."
Asked whether she would do another wing walk, Mrs Harris said: "Not tomorrow, but someday maybe - and maybe loop-de-loop, you never know."
