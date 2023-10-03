Berrow Wood School: Man jailed for 27 years for boarding school abuse
A predatory paedophile responsible for a "campaign of rape against children" has been jailed for 27 years for abusing boys at a boarding school.
Keith Figes was a "housefather" at Berrow Wood School in Worcestershire and supposed to look after children with behavioural difficulties.
Instead he groomed the most vulnerable pupils in the 1960s and 70s.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of co-accused Maurice Lambell, who failed to turn up to Worcester Crown Court.
Judge Martin Jackson told Figes he was responsible for a "campaign of rape against children" and would likely die in jail.
Figes and Lambell, who were convicted in August, bring the total of Berrow Wood staff brought before courts for physical and sexual abuse of pupils to nine.
The school in Pendock, between Tewkesbury and Malvern, opened in 1966 for "maladjusted" boys, who were sent by social services across England sometimes more than 100 miles from their homes.
Tuesday was the third time Figes had been brought before a court for sexually abusing children, the last time in 2000 when a judge gave him a suspended sentence after hearing he was a "reformed character" having previously served time in prison.
Figes, of Bourton, Dorset, was charged with 46 separate offences against four victims. On the first day of his trial, he pleaded guilty to 11 offences against four victims which was accepted by the court.
Det Insp Mark Walters, who led the investigation, said he was "pleased that justice has finally been done for the survivors of Figes' institutionalised abuse".
He said he and Lambell "abused their positions of trust to commit abhorrent crimes against young and vulnerable boys who they were supposed to be caring for".
"The abuse has had long-lasting effects on the mental and physical health of many of the victims and the trauma is something which will live with them all forever."
He urged people who had been victims of non-recent child abuse to come forward to police.
"You will be listened to and your experiences will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."
