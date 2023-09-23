New £1.7m cycle track opens in Hereford
A new cycle track costing about £1.7m has opened in Hereford.
The 1km (0.62 miles) circuit at Hereford Leisure Centre launched on Saturday morning with a community open day giving free access to the track.
The facility has been funded by grants and the community, and will be managed by Halo Leisure, a not-for-profit group that runs Herefordshire pools and gyms.
It is hoped the site will be used for racing, training and learning how to cycle.
Alex Haines, from Halo Leisure, said he first went to a meeting about the concept about 10 years ago.
Support had come from Hereford City Council, British Cycling, Herefordshire Council and charities, he added.
Mr Haines stated cycling clubs would use the facility on Holmer Road and there was a "learn to ride" area containing road markings where children could be taught road safety.
"We've got a range of adaptive bikes, which we're going to sort of expand over the next sort of 12 months or so," he said.
"But... bring your own bike down, big or small, whatever... We have got some bikes there, but it's a very small range. It's far better really to bring your own bike and also don't forget your helmet.
"It's not compulsory, but we recommend you wearing a helmet."
Hereford Triathlon Club chair Darren Gibbons said: "For families it's absolutely great, it's very safe, good environment and for us [as] a club we can offer so much more coaching.
"I've just been round the track twice and it is fantastic."
Ambassador and volunteer for governing body British Triathlon Marion Mogg said being "traffic free is just incredible".
She added: "I hate going on the roads because of the traffic, but here... I can't wait to get out there and pedal away."