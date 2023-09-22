Plans for Worcester traveller site rejected after objections
- Published
Plans to build a new traveller site in Worcester have been turned down following hundreds of objections.
Proposals for a ten-pitch site next to the A4440 in St Peter's were rejected by Worcester City Council's planning committee on Thursday.
It comes after more than 260 objections were made against the bid for the site.
Councillors voted to reject the application by eight votes to two, stating the location of the site was "inappropriate" and a safety hazard.
Planning officers had earlier recommended the plans should be turned down ahead of the meeting.
It was due to be discussed by the council's planning committee 18 months ago, but was pulled from the agenda at the last minute.
Back then, a total of 160 objections had been made against the bid by landowner Roger Lethem.
The land lies at the tip of a huge "urban extension" which will see more than 2,600 homes built between St Peter's, Norton and Broomhall.
Councillor Patricia Agar said safety issues at the proposed site, next to a "busy" dual carriageway, would be "horrendous," adding she "wouldn't want a human being next to that road".
Councillor Richard Udall described concerns over anti-social behaviour as a "red herring," and accused the local authority of "clutching at straws" by rejecting the application.
But Elena Round, councillor for St Peter's Parish, said noise and pollution from the nearby A4440 was "horrific" adding she "could not live with herself" to approve a plan next to the road.
"We're not going to put houses there so why do we think it's okay for somebody in a caravan to go there?" she said.
