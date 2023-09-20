Plans to build 75 new homes in Worcestershire village unveiled
A new plan to build 75 new homes on fields in a Worcestershire village has been unveiled by developers.
Housing developer Metacre wants to build the homes on land off Brewers Lane, in Badsey, near Evesham.
The new development would provide "one to four-bedroom units," including detached and semi-detached housing.
Plans for the new site came forward as part of wider work to build a further 90 homes on neighbouring fields near Bretforton Road in Badsey.
An application by the 90-home site's housing developer, Landform, had also revealed Metacre's intention to build a new development, close to Badsey Cricket Club.
The two new estates would eventually join up when built, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In supporting information alongside the planning application to Wychavon District Council, Metacre said its vision for the site was to "create a distinctive, beautiful and enduring high quality place," which complemented "the qualities and character of Badsey village".
Hundreds of residents in Badsey had previously objected to several plans for new housing in the village over the last six years, with objectors stating the village was "already bursting at the seams".
