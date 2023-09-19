Plan to turn Kington Old Picture House into gallery
A former cinema might once again screen films under plans to turn it into a function space and art gallery.
It is proposed the Old Picture House in Kington would be used for classes, conferences, cinema screenings and events.
Keith Larratt lodged the application with Herefordshire Council following years of renovation work.
The premises, built in the early 1900s, was originally a Methodist church then a cinema from the 1920s to the 1960s.
Mr Larratt successfully applied to convert the building in Bridge Street into a jazz club in 2012 but this was not pursued.
His revised proposal, which includes opening hours, would by contrast be likely to produce less noise, particularly as he has added "a substantial amount" of noise insulation cladding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Larratt will continue to live at the premises and his new application is not seeking a licence for music or to serve alcohol, though this would not prevent users of the venue obtaining temporary licences to do so.
The building was among those used for Herefordshire Art Week earlier this month, with organisers calling it a "unique and stylish venue" in the centre of Kington and "its thriving creative community".
Comments on the application can be made until 19 October.