Tibberton 100-home plans turned down by inspectorate
- Published
Plans to build up to 100 new homes in a village have been turned down.
Developer Mactaggart & Mickel Group had asked planning inspectors to make a decision on its application for Tibberton, near Worcester.
Amid campaigners' protests, the firm maintained the homes would help to address a housing shortage.
Local parish councillor June Woodland said the outcome was "unbelievable" news for those battling the proposals.
"We put a lot of effort into fighting this application because 100 houses would increase the population by a third," she said.
The outline planning application was made to Wychavon District Council but the authority missed its deadline to deliver a verdict, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said in May.
Planning rules allow developers to lodge an appeal if 13 weeks have passed without a council decision on projects involving ten or more houses.
The matter then went before the Planning Inspectorate.
In a report, inspectors said the proposal would cause "permanent and irreversible change" due to its scale and location.
"In this case, due to the harm that the proposal would cause, the adverse impacts of granting planning permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits."
