Worcester art gallery exhibition celebrates street artists
- Published
Graffiti and street artists are being celebrated at Worcester City Art Gallery.
Paint the Streets, which opened on Saturday, explores the work of artists from the UK and United States alongside local creators.
An original Banksy art piece called Tank Girl is featured in the collection alongside prints signed by artists.
Work from Inkie, Goldie and Haring will also be on display.
Deborah Fox, head curator at Worcester City Art Gallery, said: "I hope there will be an appreciation of how much goes into the artwork that we've got on display in the gallery."
Estee Angeline, an artist from Worcestershire, said it was a "huge honour" to have her art displayed.
The exhibition will be available to visit until the end of September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk