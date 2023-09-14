In pictures: William and Kate meet 'forest school' pupils
The Prince and Princess of Wales cut branches and whittled wood during a visit with primary school children learning in a special woodland area.
At the site near Hereford, the royal couple chatted to youngsters from local Madley Primary School.
One of the pupils, Eyla, called the experience of meeting them a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
The prince's Duchy of Cornwall and Madley Primary have been partners in the "forest school" initiative for 12 years, with the duchy providing the outdoor learning site at Brampton Hill Wood.
During the visit, the prince and princess helped youngsters make a den in their woodland class.
Princess Catherine held a log for Prince William to saw but she turned down the offer of gloves as she said her fingers were "stuck together" by tape after a trampoline accident.
The couple also sat around a campfire as the children roasted what the prince called the "healthy version of marshmallows" - pieces of apple dipped in cinnamon and sugar.
He told the children "whenever you cook something on a fire, I think it always tastes so much better".
Another pupil, Bryn, told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester: "It's quite lucky to see them coming here because you don't really get to see the future king here every day."
The prince and princess continued their visit to the county at a nearby farm where they met a couple aiming to improve farmers' mental health.
Sam and Emily Stables set up We Are Farming Minds after struggles with their own mental wellbeing.
The charity offers farmers in Herefordshire access to a range of services which include counselling and social events to tackle feelings of isolation.
The duchy has worked with the group on its own mental health strategy.
Mr Stables described the visit as "very surreal" and said the couple's passion for mental health support was "absolutely overwhelming".
"They made us feel totally at ease from the moment they came and really supportive of what we are doing," Mrs Stables added.
