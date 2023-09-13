Concern over impact of new homes on Herefordshire wildlife
Plans to build a 350-home estate have left Herefordshire Wildlife Trust "incredibly concerned".
It said increasing numbers of visits, along with noise and traffic, could have a "significant impact" on the nearby Lugg Meadows nature reserve.
The trust added the area supported many rare species of plants and animals.
The plans seek to develop 23 hectares of what is currently farmland immediately south of the A438.
The trust said floodplain meadows such as the Lugg Meadows were now extremely rare, with only about 1,200 hectares remaining in the UK.
Among the rare wildlife living there were snake's head fritillary butterflies and a small breeding population of curlew birds, the trust added.
A new website outlining the proposals said the development included wetland and scrub creation and work on new and improved habitats.
