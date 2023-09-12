Big increase in Wyre Forest littering fines proposed
- Published
Fines for people who litter in part of Worcestershire could more than triple.
Wyre Forest District Council will consider increasing fixed penalty fines for littering, graffiti and fly posting from £150 to £500.
The authority could also increase the maximum fine for fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000.
During the past financial year it issued 156 fixed penalty notices and said money raised would be spent on tackling "environmental crimes".
The increased fines will be discussed at a council cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
'Infuriating'
The proposals have come about after the government introduced new regulations in July, giving local authorities the power to raise the upper fine limits.
Councillor Ben Brookes, the councillor responsible for dealing with littering said these crimes "look a mess, they are harmful to wildlife and the environment and cost a fortune to clear up".
He added: "I can't understand why people continue to think it is acceptable in the first place, but to then expect the taxpayers of Wyre Forest to foot the bill for cleaning up is infuriating."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk