Former Worcester council leader selected as Tory candidate
- Published
Former city council leader Marc Bayliss has been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for the Worcester constituency.
Current MP and former government minster Robin Walker announced in March he would be standing down at the next general election.
Mr Bayliss stepped down from his council role last September after becoming the region's deputy police and crime commissioner.
"I'm very proud," he said.
"I will work tirelessly over the coming months to win the support of residents ahead of the GE [general election]" he posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The seat has been held by Mr Walker since 2010.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk