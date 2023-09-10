Grade II listed Lugwardine Bridge repairs to begin after crash
A Grade II listed bridge in Herefordshire that was damaged in a crash is to be repaired from Monday.
One lane has been closed and temporary traffic lights installed on the A438 at Lugwardine Bridge, near Hereford, since a vehicle hit a wall in May.
Inspections found significant damage, Herefordshire Council said.
Repairs to the wall are expected to take about three weeks, the local authority said.
As well as being a Grade II listed structure, the bridge crosses the River Lugg, which is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Those factors meant building conservation officers along with groups such as Natural England were consulted before work could begin, the council said.
