Worcester Cathedral's new pinnacle marks final Storm Arwen repairs
- Published
Final repairs to a cathedral damaged in a storm in 2021 are set to be completed this November.
The north choir aisle roof at Worcester Cathedral was pierced by part of a pinnacle when it fell from the tower during Storm Arwen.
The roof, vaulting and the organ have since been repaired and the final piece, a replacement pinnacle, has been created by stonemasons.
Work began this week on installing the new stonework at the site.
November marks two years since the storm.
The new pinnacle has taken several months to make, master mason Darren Steele said.
"We're very close [to the original pinnacle]. We don't change history, we emulate what we are finding," he explained.
The new pinnacle measured 8.8ft (2.7m) tall and would reflect all of the UK's home nations, Mr Steele said.
Designs include a lionhead with a crown for England, a unicorn for Scotland, a dragon for Wales and shamrocks for Northern Ireland.
Scaffolding was placed around the tower, with the piece handed over to cathedral staff this month.
