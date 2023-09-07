Kidderminster boy, 8, saves mum's life by calling 999
A family says all children should be taught how to dial 999 after their eight-year-old saved his mum's life during a severe allergic reaction.
Alicia was struggling for breath and unable to talk after taking antibiotics at home for an infection last month.
Ryan ran to the house phone and called an ambulance, talking workers through his mum's symptoms, date of birth and postcode.
"I thought it was an asthma attack," Ryan said. "I was just scared a bit."
Dad Cameron described teaching Ryan how to contact emergency services a few years earlier "just in case".
"We've been going over bits with him, just getting him to remember address, postcode, things like that," he said.
"But you always think it is a 'just in case', you don't expect for him to have to pick up the phone and deal with it."
'So glad I saved you'
Alicia, who is asthmatic, began feeling unwell shortly after taking the medication about 13:00 BST on 23 August.
"Within five minutes I had to go get my inhaler, within 10 minutes I was struggling to breathe," she said.
"I was getting into a panic. Ryan kept asking if I was ok - I kept shaking my head."
She phoned her husband at work and put him on speaker but was unable to get any words out.
"It was hard for me to breathe and I did feel at one point I was about to pass out," she said.
Cameron listened in panic for more than an hour as his son called for an ambulance.
"[He was] absolutely amazing," he said. "I didn't have to shout any answers to him."
An ambulance arrived within five minutes to take Alicia to Russells Hall hospital in Dudley, the family said.
There, staff told her the "severe" allergic reaction combined with her asthma could have been fatal if Ryan hadn't called for help when he did.
"I'm really proud of you," she told her son.
"I'm so glad you're here and so glad I saved your life," he replied.
