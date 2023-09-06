Appeal over Sinton Green solar farm plans
- Published
A 50-acre solar farm could still be built on the edge of Worcester, despite being turned down.
Applicant BRL Solar has turned to the government's planning inspectorate over a proposed facility at Birchall Green Farm, after Malvern Hills District Council's rejection.
It would be too disruptive and harmful for those using the Monkwood ancient woodland, council planners said.
BRL Solar stated a number of new hedges would be planted.
The solar farm in Sinton Green, which would be used for 40 years, would create enough energy to power 7,000 homes and businesses, according to the application.
Every year 4,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide would be saved.
The application attracted nearly 500 responses, with 290 objecting. More than 180 were submitted supporting the new solar farm.
A petition with over 230 signatures was also put forward before a decision was made.
Sheep grazing
BRL Solar stated new hedges would be planted to mask as much of the solar farm as possible and all public rights of way would remain open.
The solar panels would also not need to be secured into the ground with concrete, which would allow sheep to continue grazing between and underneath them.
A statement included with the application said the height of the development was expected to be no more than three metres and "the installation is located away from as many homes as possible".
It added solar farms make "very little noise in operation" and would not be audible outside of the development itself.
"Once decommissioned, the development will be completely removed," the statement said.
The government's planning inspectorate has the power to overrule the council, after the authority turned down the plan in January.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk