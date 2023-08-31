Malvern Hills campaigners abandon fight to save college
Campaigners say they have ceased efforts to save a community college from permanent closure.
The High Court ruled four weeks ago it would not enforce a covenant which protected Malvern Hills College.
The facility, which offered arts courses, was shut and put up for sale in 2021.
Campaign group, Malvern Hills Arts and Community College, says it has now withdrawn its bid to buy the site "after 33 months of negotiations".
"We have most reluctantly decided that the time has come for us to conclude our involvement" says Gemma Wiseman.
The campaign group had been raising funds to buy the site from owners Warwickshire Colleges Group (WCG) and reopen it as a learning and community hub.
Ms Wiseman said an agreement had not been reached because WCG imposed conditions which made it "impossible for us as a fledgling non-profit" to take it on.
The group previously pledged to fight on following the High Court judgement but have now disbanded.
Tom Wells, leader of Malvern Hills District Council, said the authority was indebted to the campaign group for its efforts to save the college.
"We completely understand the decision not to pursue the purchase of the site after almost three years," he added.
The BBC has approached WCG for comment.
