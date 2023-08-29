English and Welsh councils to collaborate on Marches projects
Herefordshire Council has said it will join forces with three English and Welsh councils to work on major projects together.
The authority would partner with Shropshire, Monmouthshire and Powys councils to apply for government funding for schemes including transport, housing and climate change.
Each authority will retain their own identity and independence.
Herefordshire Council said it would confirm the agreement on Thursday.
The joint projects will benefit the Marches region, which covers 80% of the English/Welsh borderland and almost 750,000 people, the council said.
It is hoped the collaboration, under the Marches Forward Partnership, would increase overall government investment, unlocking funding for initiatives to support the rural economy and green growth.
Councillor Jonathan Lester, leader of Herefordshire Council, said more detailed arrangements between the councils would be confirmed in October.
"This proposed partnership is a progression of the cross-border support that already exists across the Marches area," he said.
"There are many commonalities between us, so working in this collaborative way with colleagues at Shropshire Council and Monmouthshire and Powys County Councils will have many advantages."
