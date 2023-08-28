Ukrainians in Herefordshire to get £500 transport grants
- Published
Transport grants worth £500 will be offered to Ukrainian refugees across Herefordshire aged five and above due to a lack of public transport.
The council said the lack of services in rural areas meant Ukrainian guests often had to rely on "others, particularly their hosts".
The grant will be given to those aged five and above residing in the county.
They can spend it on public transport, taxis, buying and running a vehicle or bike, or getting a driving licence.
In total there are around 700 Ukrainians living with host families in Herefordshire.
The government pays local authorities £5,900 per person under Homes for Ukraine, down from £10,500 last year.
Herefordshire Council expects the maximum cost of the transport grants to be £330,000, equivalent to 600 guests taking one up plus 10 per cent for administration.
Meanwhile separate funding from the council to support groups helping integrate the Ukrainians, paid for out of the same government funding pot, has been extended for another year.
The Support for Ukraine Community Integration Grant, which makes payments of up to £100,000 to community and voluntary groups, will now run to the end of January 2025.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk