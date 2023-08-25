Men charged after Malvern auction house jewellery theft
Two men have been charged after jewellery worth £40,000 was stolen from an auction house.
A break-in at the Merebrook Industrial Estate in Malvern saw diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, watches and rare coins taken on 5 July.
Nicholas Dutfield, 52, and Alan Dale, 51, both of Worcester, pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary with an intent to steal.
They appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Both suspects have been remanded in custody to appear before Worcester Crown Court in September.
A 46-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, was released on bail, police said.
