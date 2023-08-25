Ian Kirwan: Asda Redditch plaque to honour murdered man
A plaque to honour a much-loved musician and husband will be installed outside the supermarket where he was killed.
Ian Kirwan was attacked by a group of boys at Asda in Redditch on 8 March and fatally stabbed in the heart.
The 53-year-old's friends contacted the supermarket's chief executive to ask whether a memorial could be put up to remember him.
Asda confirmed it was working with his family to do so.
Joe Fitzpatrick, who contacted the chain with the idea, told BBC H&W the news was "absolutely wonderful".
"It's a great thing they're going to do," he said. "For a man to lose his life like that, it should never be forgotten.
"He was a very popular man in Redditch and a very talented musician. His father was my best friend. It's a tragedy that will never leave us."
Mr Kirwan had only stopped in Asda to use the customer toilets and confronted the boys in there for messing about, a trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard.
A 15-year-old was detained for at least 14 years for his murder, while three others were given youth rehabilitation orders after being cleared of murder, but found guilty of violent disorder.
Mr Fitzpatrick said Mr Kirwan's widow was supportive of the plaque.
"The killer is serving 14 years and she's doing a life sentence. She misses [Ian] terribly... she thinks [the plaque] is a great idea."
Ben Walsh, general store manager at Asda Redditch, said their deepest sympathies remained with Mr Kirwan's loved ones.
He added: "We are working with the family to dedicate a plaque at the store in Ian's memory, so that people may pay their respects to a well-loved member of the community."
