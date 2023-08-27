Malvern motocross owner fighting to keep popular track
The owner of a motocross track said he was fighting to save it after several attempts to make him scrap it.
Richard Hyett has been served an enforcement notice by Herefordshire Council to halt activity at Cradley MX track near Malvern.
It states his track, "with jumps", was built less than four years previously without planning permission, making it "not immune from enforcement action".
But Mr Hyett said he had pictures of the jumps at events in 2015.
It is the latest battle for Mr Hyett, who has previously fought off a noise complaint and had an application for a certificate of lawfulness turned down.
The enforcement noticed described the track as having "a negative visual effect on the enjoyment of the rural landscape character", and ordered him to level it within six months, and replant it with grass within nine months.
"It's only used 14 days a year - it's not like its the whole year," he said.
"This is a lovely area, right by an area of outstanding natural beauty - but this is something that is used by children from the age of six to enjoy a really great family activity."
He said motocross was a "huge family sport" where "lifelong friends" are made.
Mr Hyett has appealed against the latest notice, which has halted any practising or training on the grounds of Riley Hill Farm, Cradley.
The appointed planning inspector, Paul Eland, has said the enquiry will be by written correspondence, to be received by September 28, rather than a hearing. No date has yet been set for the outcome.
But even if Mr Hyett succeeds in retaining the track, it is unclear whether he would then be able to restart race meetings on it.
His bid for a certificate of lawfulness received 229 messages of support, along with 39 of objection, but council officers refused it saying the submitted evidence was contradictory.
