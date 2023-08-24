Worcester City Council outlines long-term transport vision
A 20-year transport strategy for Worcester has outlined plans for fewer car parks and more cycle lanes.
City councillors have endorsed the proposals, which aim to make the city centre more appealing to residents, visitors and businesses.
But some residents have expressed concerns that cutting traffic will deter visitors.
"It's really far-sighted," said joint city council leader and Green party member Councillor Marjory Bisset.
"I think it's quite visionary," she added.
The local authority is now urging Worcestershire County Council to prioritise the strategy's development.
The draft plan includes restrictions on heavy goods lorries, a bike hire scheme and an improved pedestrian route linking Shrub Hill railway station to the city centre.
In addition, it proposes a reduction in the number of smaller car parks in favour of fewer, larger multi-storey sites.
Labour councillor Lynn Denham, joint city council leader, said the proposals would make Worcester a "more attractive" destination.
"As well as making the city centre easier to navigate, many of the initiatives in the strategy will help to meet the legal requirements to improve the air quality," she added.
Worcester city centre was designated as an air quality management area in 2009.
According to council documents, members have agreed to set aside £100k towards the development of the strategy. Ms Bisset said the county council had also agreed to provide funding.
Dan Brothwell from Bike Worcester welcomed the plans, saying they would encourage more people to walk and cycle.
However, reacting on social media, others expressed concerns the changes would put off visitors and called for the reinstatement of park and ride services scrapped in 2014.
"Why did they take away the park and ride? Haven't been to Worcester City since then," said one.
Another wrote: "The beginning of the end for city-centre shopping. People will just drive to retail outlets on the outskirts instead."
