Leominster's historic buildings revamped in £3m project
- Published
Historic buildings in Leominster have undergone restoration work thanks to more than £3m of funding.
The money, from Historic England and Herefordshire Council, has been spent on three buildings in the town so far.
The Rankin Club in Corn Square, Parry's fruit and veg store on the High Street and buildings on Broad Street have had work carried out on them.
Leominster Town Councillor Trish Marsh said the buildings were "the heart" of the town.
The work carried out on Parry's included replacing cast iron guttering and timber facias and soffits, pointing and window repair, the council said.
The roof was replaced at the Rankin Club, along with repairs to the sash windows, chimneys and the stucco facade.
Numbers 26 and 26a on Broad Street had repairs to external features including a new chimney and the reinstatement of carved stone mouldings.
"We're proud to continue to welcome people from near and far to Leominster, as we seek to provide an attractive place where people want to linger and meet, and an environment that encourages us all to explore our many local businesses," Ms Marsh said.
