Bewdley Bridge to close for flood prevention works
A bridge serving as a main route into Bewdley is to close to traffic for flood improvement works.
The Worcestershire town has been hit in recent winters by a swollen River Severn pouring in, blighting homes and businesses.
But traders have expressed worry that shutting Bewdley Bridge to traffic will deter visitors.
There are additional road closures planned amid wider works to protect the town from its river.
The bridge is to close from 29 August for two weeks, but will stay open to pedestrians.
The works are part of the Environment Agency's (EA) flood risk management scheme which includes new permanent defences for Beales Corner where temporary barriers have been repeatedly breached.
"This much-needed scheme will help better protect homes and businesses in the town," an EA spokesperson said.
The work started on 7 August, closing Stourport Road to allow for a temporary working platform to be built as well as the establishment of the main construction site.
The road will remain closed when the main work starts.
A new flood wall is being built at Load Street and Kidderminster Road but due to a water main being located there, the EA says service provider Severn Trent needs to move it.
As a result, Kidderminster Road at the junction with Load Street will be closed for four weeks from 21 August. Kidderminster Road will also be reduced to one carriageway from October.
Bewdley Bridge will then close on 29 August but pedestrians will have full access to the bridge, although some parts of the pavements are closed with diversions around it, the EA says.
It is estimated the main work could take between 18 and 22 months to complete.
'Impact kept to minimum'
An EA spokesperson said: "Beales Corner is subject to significant flooding from the River Severn and has a long history of flooding, most recently in 2020, 2021 and 2022 when homes and businesses were flooded and the wider community impacted.
"While works are taking place, it is important to us that Bewdley is kept open, and that impacts to businesses and travel are kept to a minimum.
"We will continue to work closely with the local council to ensure the timely communication of any necessary road closures or changes to traffic and transport services."
