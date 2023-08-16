Homeless charity's plea for donations as demand soars
A charity that supports rough sleepers said the number of people needing their help has doubled within the last year.
The Maggs Day Centre, which operates in Malvern and Worcester, said it desperately needs donations to cope with the growing demand.
For some, the facility has become a lifeline as a place to get a bite to eat and company.
The group needs items such as rucksacks, bedding and clothes to keep operating.
Last year, volunteers saw up to 15 people a day, but this year they said they often see up to 35 visitors per day.
Service user Roger Carter said he was once homeless and slept rough but the charity helped him to get back on his feet.
That was five years ago and he continued to visit the centre for support.
"If it wasn't for places like this, I wouldn't be here now, I'd be down in the gutter somewhere," he said.
Support worker Chewie said the centre supports people who have fallen into financial difficulty or who have addiction problems or mental health issues,
"I'd say the vast majority is mental health," he said.
The charity, founded in 1984, has two centres in Worcester, one at St Albans Church and another in The Tything. It also runs a day centre in Malvern.
It partners with outreach workers and also has a clothing project where volunteers said they were in desperate need of donations.
Volunteer David Sargeant said: "We have a particular need for smaller clothes for men, that speaks towards the type of lives that our clients are leading.
"We are looking for good quality clothes that honour the dignity of our clients."
