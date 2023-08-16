New elephant to boost West Midland Safari Park's breeding programme
A safari park hopes the arrival of a new male elephant can boost its breeding programme.
The 23-year-old, known as Coco, arrived at West Midland Safari Park a week ago and has been identified as a suitable match for the Park's female elephant, called Five.
Coco will be settled in to his new home before the pair are slowly introduced.
African elephants like him are listed as 'endangered' by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Coco was born in Spain and has been involved in breeding programmes there and in the UK.
Andy Plumb, West Midland Safari Park's head elephant keeper said: "Coco will be a great companion for Five, our 31-year-old female, and we hope they form a strong bond."
He said the move on 9 August went "very smoothly" and once Coco was fully settled, he will then be slowly introduced to Five, by allowing them to meet in neighbouring outdoor paddocks.
With the wild population of African elephants declining due to poaching for their ivory and loss of habitat, the safari park said it was "ever more important for wildlife collections to work together" to ensure their preservation.
Visitors to the safari park this summer will be able to see Coco, who has replaced Five's son, Sutton.
Sutton is now living at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm near Bristol.
