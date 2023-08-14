Hereford firefighters tackle industrial estate unit blaze
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Hereford.
Fire service crews were called to KGD Industrial, on Netherwood Road in the Rotherwas area, at about 12:25 BST and they reported finding a fire in an external dust extraction unit.
No-one was hurt in the incident and police and the ambulance service did not attend, the fire service said.
Crews were expected to remain on site during the evening to remove filters from the extractor unit, it added.
Crews from four fire stations attended, according to the fire service.
At about 15:25 BST, firefighters entered the main building at the site using thermal imaging cameras to see if the blaze had spread, a spokesperson said.
Shortly afterwards, the decision was taken to scale down efforts and "good progress" had been made, they added.
KGD Industrial said it designed and manufactured packaged "process plant equipment and pressure vessels".
