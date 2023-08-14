Plans for 270-acre solar farm for Worcestershire
- Published
Plans have been revealed for a huge solar farm across several fields to power 19,500 homes.
Rows of panels along with a battery storage facility and substation would be built between Worcester and Malvern under JBM Solar's proposals.
The project seeks 40-year approval.
Construction would take between six and nine months if Malvern Hills District Council backs the plans for 270 acres (110 hectares) near Bastonford, Collett's Green and Leigh Sinton.
A planning application has not yet been submitted by the firm which is seeking a council ruling on whether the farm would first need an environmental impact assessment.
A 2m (6.5ft) fence would also be installed along with CCTV cameras.
Thick vegetation would screen the development from much of the surrounding area, JBM said in a statement alongside the plans.
An orchard, beehives, bat and bird boxes, log piles and other animal shelters would feature, it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk