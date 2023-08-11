Sean Day: Tributes paid to man found in River Wye
The family of a man whose body was found in the River Wye more than a week after he fell in have paid him tribute.
Sean Day, 29, fell into the river near to Castle Green Pavilion in Hereford during the early hours of 29 July.
His body was found on Wednesday. His family said he had the biggest heart.
Mr Day's mother paid tribute on behalf of her family and said: "He touched so many people's hearts and he always had a big beautiful smile."
"He was a loveable rogue but he was my loveable rogue. Sean had the biggest heart and the most gorgeous blue eyes," she said.
"Sean was the life and soul of any party and he loved to rave. It's such a cruel world for him to be taken so young."
Mr Day's mother thanked the public for their "kind messages and continuing support at this very sad time".
"Sean will be missed but never forgotten," she added.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder amid reports of an altercation. They have since been released on bail.
West Mercia Police said investigations were still ongoing.
