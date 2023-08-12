Worcester Show to ask for donations after £12k shortfall
- Published
Visitors to the Worcester Show are to be asked for the first time whether they would like to make a voluntary donation after a previous event ran up a £12,000 shortfall.
It comes after councillors rejected a plan in June for a £2 entry fee.
The shortfall came from the 2022 event and had to be covered by the authority.
The Worcester Show regularly attracts more than 10,000 visitors and will be held on Sunday from 10:00 BST at the city's Pitchcroft Racecourse.
The entry fee plan was rejected after several councillors said it was brought in at short notice and the council instead decided to ask for voluntary contributions.
Sunday's event will feature live music, market stalls and funfair rides along with competitions celebrating homegrown vegetables and cookery.
Asian arts and entertainment will be provided by Worcester Mela and new events include cage football, organisers say.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk