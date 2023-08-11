Man dies and three injured in three-car Evesham crash
A man has died and three people have been injured in a three-car crash.
It happened at the junction of Pitchers Hill and the A44 in Broadway, near Evesham, at about 20:29 BST on Thursday.
A driver of one of the vehicles was confirmed dead at the scene after being freed by firefighters, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
A seriously injured passenger was taken to hospital.
The driver of the second car, a man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A woman driving the third car, whose injuries were described as minor, additionally received hospital treatment.
Air ambulance crews from Dorset and Wiltshire were scrambled to the scene to assist in the aftermath of the crash.
West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.
