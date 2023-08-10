Hereford death no longer a murder inquiry, say police

The scene in Cotton Meadows, Kingstone
Post-mortem tests showed the woman died from natural causes, police said

The death of a woman in Hereford is no longer being treated as a murder inquiry, police say.

Officers began an investigation into the death of the 58-year-old at Cotton Meadows, Kingstone, on Saturday.

A man, 58, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge, said West Mercia Police.

A post-mortem examination established the woman died from natural causes, the force added.

