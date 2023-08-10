Hereford death no longer a murder inquiry, say police
- Published
The death of a woman in Hereford is no longer being treated as a murder inquiry, police say.
Officers began an investigation into the death of the 58-year-old at Cotton Meadows, Kingstone, on Saturday.
A man, 58, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge, said West Mercia Police.
A post-mortem examination established the woman died from natural causes, the force added.
