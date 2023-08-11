Worcester: Pop-up memorial garden to get 900 metal sunflowers
Hundreds of metal sunflowers are set to placed in a pop-up memorial garden.
The 900 sculptures can be found on the lawns around the base of St Andrew's Spire in Worcester, until 28 August.
The idea of the Celebration Garden came from St Richards Hospice, which has teamed up with Ed Alvis, from Metal Art UK, near Evesham.
"Sunflowers are not only visually stunning, but [are] symbols of strength and resilience," said Laura Clarke, from the hospice.
Volunteers and staff are installing the flowers, which the hospice said would "create a focal point for celebration and reflection in the heart of Worcester".
Ms Clarke said people can come to the garden to remember loved ones they have lost.
There is also a Sunflower Group the hospice runs that "provides a safe and supportive environment which enables those experiencing the loss of a parent, partner or child to share their emotions, feelings and challenges", she explained.
Visitors will have the opportunity to buy a flower to take home after the installation closes,
The hospice has previously created a similar garden, using butterflies, bees, forget-me-nots and snowdrops.
