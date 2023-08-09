River Wye: Body found in search for Sean Day
Detectives searching for a man who went missing in the River Wye more than a week ago have found a body.
Sean Day fell into the river near to Castle Green Pavilion in Hereford during the early hours of 29 July.
West Mercia Police said the body was believed to be that of the 29-year-old and a recovery operation was now under way.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder amid reports of an altercation. They have since been released on bail.
Formal identification is yet to take place, however Mr Day's family has been informed, the force added.
A large police presence is expected to be in the area for some time.
