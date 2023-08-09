Protest over 100 homes plan for Tibberton
Plans to build up to 100 new homes in a village would destroy it, campaigners said.
Developer Mactaggart & Mickel Group asked planning inspectors to make a decision on its application for the houses in Tibberton, near Worcester.
The firm said the homes will help to address the country's housing shortage but dozens of campaigners protested at the hearing.
"It will completely alter the village," Diana Nutting, from the group, said.
"It's the sheer number of houses for which nobody has demonstrated a need in that particular area."
The outline planning application was made to Wychavon District Council but the authority missed its deadline to deliver a verdict, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said in May.
Planning rules allow developers to lodge an appeal if 13 weeks have passed without a decision by a council, if the project involves ten or more houses.
Campaigners stood outside the hearing with placards which read "Don't Destroy Tibberton" and "Say No".
The proposals were not sustainable, in the wrong location and "would basically destroy Tibberton as a village in all but name", parish councillor Trevor Knight said.
The plans for Plough Meadow in the village also include car parking, drainage and landscaping.
Michael, who moved to the area in October with his partner, said they bought their home because of the "village environment".
"As soon as you put in another 100 houses, you lose the absolute essence of the village," he added.
The homes were part of Mactaggart & Mickel Group's efforts to tackle the country's housing shortage, a spokesperson said.
"Our proposal for new homes in Tibberton includes the provision of affordable housing, open amenity space, play spaces, walking and cycling routes and enhancements to local biodiversity," they added.
Planning inspectors will deliver their decision at a later date.
