Three injured after multiple people struck by car in Malvern
One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after multiple pedestrians were hit by a car on a main road.
Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision on Church Street, in Malvern, Worcestershire, after 12:00 BST.
West Mercia Police said three people had been injured and the collision was not believed to be deliberate.
The road would be closed until at least 18:00 on Tuesday, the force added.
Three ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance had all attended the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
