New education centre planned for Hereford County Hospital
- Published
Plans are being developed to create a new hospital education centre in a bid to attract NHS students.
It is also hoped the new site at Hereford County Hospital would help with the recruitment and retention of staff.
Herefordshire Council has agreed to partner with Wye Valley NHS Trust to work on the proposals.
The new facility would be located in the former Orchard site at the entrance of the hospital.
Under the plans, the new centre would include a simulation ward area with the ability to run four patient scenarios for immersive training.
The proposals would also see the creation of an IT suite, 200-seat lecture theatre, clinical skills room, classrooms and administration areas.
It will be considered by the council's cabinet in autumn.
The facility would be for both undergraduate medical students and already qualified medics who need extra training.
"The proposals are very exciting and would lead to the creation of a vibrant learning space and community hub for Herefordshire," said Conservative councillor Graham Biggs, cabinet member for economy and growth.
