Extra security at Worcester allotments approved after thefts
A spate of thefts and vandalism at allotments has led to increased security measures.
Worcester councillors approved plans to replace and install new fences and gates at two allotment sites in the city.
The measures will be put in place at the Hillborough Allotments in Stanley Road and the Northwick Road Allotments.
The move was approved by the council's planning committee at a meeting in the Guildhall last month.
Similar work will be carried out at the Old Northwick Lane Allotments in Lugano Road where new fences, vehicle gates and pedestrian gates will be installed if plans are supported by councillors.
Under the plans to tighten security, another 1.8m (5ft 11in) fence would be installed around the perimeter of the allotments including Lugano Road and Geneva Close.
The council's plans for the Hillborough Allotments would see "dilapidated" wire fencing along the southern Midland Road boundary replaced with a stronger 1.8m fence and new entrance gates.
A new fence would also be built to the north of the allotments near Byfield Rise.
The plans for Northwick would see new fencing and gates built at the allotments' three entrances and a new, taller fence along Marion Close.
