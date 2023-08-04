Landlord 'heartbroken' by Clent pub closure due to bills
A Worcestershire pub once run by the England football team's chef is to close due to rising costs, its owner says.
The Bell and Cross at Clent announced on social media it was shutting immediately due to cost-of-living pressures and debt following Covid-19.
Owner Joe Tansley said the decision came "with great sadness".
He thanked his customers and team who had been "truly incredible" over the past five years.
The pub was once run by Roger Narbett, who was the official chef to the England team about 20 years ago.
In his post, Mr Tansley said: "Rising food costs, utilities, inflation and a large debt from Covid have tragically made continuing to trade impossible.
"Over the coming days I will be calling round all customers to let them know we are permanently closed."
Thanking team members, he added: "I'm absolutely heartbroken things have ended this way.
"To all our lovely customers I want to say a big thank you.
"Your support, kindness and humour over the years has kept us going inside our little pub."
