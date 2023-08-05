Droitwich shopping centre to be refreshed under plans
Plans to refresh a shopping centre in Worcestershire to pave the way for the transformation of a town centre have been revealed.
St Andrew's Square Shopping Centre, Droitwich, is to be revamped with new entrances, signs and lights as well as new trees, plants, decking and seating.
Eventually older parts of the centre will be demolished to make way for new shops, bars and restaurants.
The district council has a 20-year plan to transform the town centre.
It plans to turn it into "vibrant town with leisure, wellness and 'spa' at its heart - known for its unique salt heritage and its quality outdoor brine lido".
A statement included with the application said the facelift would make St Andrew's Shopping Centre "more engaging and welcoming".
"The units on site will all largely remain as existing, with any affecting works to be limited to updates along the unit facades," it added.
The wider masterplan for the site "proposes the regeneration of St Andrew's Square, including the demolition of existing buildings on site and replacement with a mixed-use scheme".
As well as shops and restaurants, office space and about 250 apartments are planned.
The plans have been submitted to Wychavon District Council.
