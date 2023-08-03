A38 upgrade near Bromsgrove to start in coming weeks - minister
- Published
Work is due to start on an upgrade to the A38 in Worcestershire almost a year after funding was approved by the government.
The project will improve a 7.5 mile (12km) stretch near Bromsgrove, between the M5 Junction 4 and the A38/B4094.
The £43m in funding will also include a cycling and pedestrian corridor, the Department for Transport said.
Work was to start earlier in 2023, but the government now said it would begin "within weeks".
The scheme aims to ease congestion and reduce journey times for drivers and bus users and offer residents improved walking and cycling facilities through the new corridor running parallel to the A38.
Transport minster Richard Holden said: "Thanks to our £43m investment, these crucial upgrades will help reduce severe traffic congestion and poor connectivity for residents in Bromsgrove and Worcestershire, while making it easier to cycle and walk in Worcestershire.
"With work set to begin in the coming weeks, these improvements will bolster the local economy through new jobs and homes, while making journeys quicker and smoother."
Worcestershire County Council has provided over £6m towards the work which was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk