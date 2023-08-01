Sadness as council loses legal fight to stop sale of Malvern college
An MP has spoken of her sadness after a battle to keep a college as an educational establishment was lost.
The High Court ruled it would not enforce a covenant which protected teaching at Malvern Hills College.
Owner Warwickshire Colleges Group (WCG) went to the court to try and get it removed. A spokesman said it was pleased with the ruling.
The Great Malvern college, which offered arts courses, was shut and put up for sale in 2021.
Campaign group Malvern Hills Arts and Community College had been working to raise funds to buy and reopen the site and the district and county councils had pledged money to the campaigners.
West Worcestershire MP Harriet Baldwin said the court's decision brought her "great sadness".
"The council expressed a clear view that it wished to protect teaching at Malvern Hills College," she said.
"My reading of the judgment is that the courts want to ignore the wishes of the democratically elected councillors and I would support the council if they chose to appeal this ruling."
Former student Gemma Wiseman was part of the campaign group which tried save the college.
"We're obviously absolutely devastated. It is devastating to the local community not just because of the heritage which is great, but about the future opportunities that the college could have provided," she said.
"We're not giving up. We would like to try and move something forward…those discussions are still to happen."
A spokesperson for Malvern Hills District Council said: "We are disappointed that the High Court has now ruled to set aside the covenant, placing the future use of the college as an educational facility at risk."
WCG CEO Angela Joyce said the ruling showed there was no functional need for a further education college in Malvern.
"We are still open to offers and willing to strike a deal which will see Malvern Hills College site sold to the community.
"At the same time given that the various community bids have not come to fruition in the last two years, the college group will be exploring other options including the potential leasing of the site until a sale is agreed."
