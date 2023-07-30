River Wye: Three arrested for murder as police search for missing man
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as police search for a man believed to have fallen into the River Wye in Hereford.
Emergency crews were called to the Victoria Bridge area at 00:05 BST on Saturday after the man's friend said he had fallen down an embankment.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, had not yet been located, detectives said.
The arrests were made after new information that he had been involved in an altercation before the incident.
Det Ch Insp Tony Garner, from West Mercia Police, said: "Teams have continued to search the river today [Saturday] but unfortunately have so far been unable to find the missing man.
"Our enquiries are still in the initial stages. However, following new information that the missing man was involved in an altercation, we have now arrested three men on suspicion of murder.
"They are currently in police custody while our enquiries continue into the circumstances leading up to the time the man is believed to have entered the river.
"If anyone has any information that could help with our enquiries, we urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial in piecing together what happened in this tragic incident."
A cordon remained in place along the river and searches involving specially trained officers continued, the force added.
The missing man's family are being supported by officers.
