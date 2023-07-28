Man dies in industrial accident on Cradley farm

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police believe there are no suspicious circumstances

A man has died in an industrial accident at a farm in Herefordshire.

It happened at about 10:45 BST at Woodend Farm in Cradley and West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There aren't believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared by the coroner, West Mercia Police said.

The ambulance service said the man was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived.

"Sadly, despite everyone's best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene," a spokesperson said.

